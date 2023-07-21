'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'; Prabhas-Deepika shine

Entertainment

'Project K' is now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'; Prabhas-Deepika shine

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 09:58 am 1 min read

'Project K' new glimpse is out

Nag Ashwin is one of the most promising directors and his highly ambitious film titled Project K has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. From a stellar cast to a high-concept sci-fi story, the film promises everything. The makers unveiled the much-awaited glimpse at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film promises a gripping sci-fi tale with a mythological twist infused in it.

Promises a larger-than-life sci-fi film

The movie is all about hope and fighting against the odds. The protagonists, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone shine in the recently released teaser. Fans are in awe of the top-notch VFX too. The glimpse has definitely taken over the criticism the posters were receiving. The movie is slated to release in 2024. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline