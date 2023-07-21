Shahid Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha: Best OTT debuts of 2023

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 21, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur- many Bollywood actors made their OTT debuts this year

Half of 2023 has already passed, and the time has been nothing short of exciting for movie buffs. From exciting crime dramas to thrillers and more, there's a lot that OTT has offered. With these series, the viewers were also treated with some of the best debuts. We take a look at stars who made an impact with their successful OTT debuts, so far.

Shahid Kapoor in 'Farzi'

Shahid Kapoor as Sunny in Raj & DK's Farzi is one of the best OTT debuts of 2023, to date. Dropped on Amazon Prime Video in February, the series is due for its official renewal for the second season. The series has also been listed at the top spot in the recently released Top 10 Most Popular web series list of IMDb.

Sonakshi Sinha in 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha made her OTT debut in the recently released crime thriller drama titled Dahaad. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the Hindi series also features Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiyah in important roles. Apart from being a psycho-crime thriller, the series also received critical acclaim for addressing serious issues such as crime against women and casteism.

Aditya Roy Kapur in 'The Night Manager'

One of the best series of this year, so far, is The Night Manager. An Indian adaptation of the British series by the same title, it marked the OTT debut of Aditya Roy Kapur. Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor, the espionage series's second part was released in June. Both parts, which also featured Tillotama Shome, were well received by the audience.

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Farzi'

Aside from Kapoor, Farzi was also the OTT debut of popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Sethupathi played the role of a cop who is after Sunny to stop him from making fake currency. Sethupathi's performance was much loved by the audience. Interestingly, it also marked his Hindi debut. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan.

Venkatesh Daggubati in 'Rana Naidu'

Released on Netflix, Rana Naidu marked the first collaboration between the real-life uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati. The series, which also starred Suvreen Chawla as the female protagonist, was the OTT debut for the senior Daggubati. The series also featured Sushant Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles and was an instant hit with the audience.

Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager'

After enthralling the audience for many decades on the silver screen, the veteran actor made his big debut in the world of OTT with The Night Manager. He played the role of Shelly Rungta, a weapon dealer kingpin. Despite playing a negative shade in the series which premiered on the platform Disney+ Hotstar, he received much love for his performance.

Bhuvan Bam in 'Taaza Khabar'

One of the most loved content creators in India, Bhuvan Bam made his acting debut this year. He was seen as the lead in Disney+ Hotstar's Taaza Khabar, a series that also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shilpa Shukla. The series went on to become one of the most-watched OTT shows and was also co-produced by the debutant actor.

