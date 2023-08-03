5 celebrity documentaries to watch on Netflix

From never-seen-before behind-the-scenes glimpses into their lives to candid interviews and revelations, the Netflix celebrity documentaries offer an unfiltered look at the lives of beloved stars. The much-anticipated and talked-about documentaries on your favorite singers and actors explore their triumphs and struggles, their making and breaking, and everything in between. Today, we present five well-researched, critically acclaimed celebrity documentaries.

'Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé'

Written, executive produced, and directed by the American singer and songwriter Beyoncé herself, Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is about her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It honored America's historically Black institutions and universities. The documentary follows the emotional journey featuring honest footage and interviews that show the planning and meaning behind her vision.

'Miss Americana'

Directed by Lana Wilson, Miss Americana chronicles singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's life over the course of several years of her career. It is a "raw and emotionally revealing" look at her during a pivotal point in her life. A brilliant and complex look at a global superstar learning to embrace her role as a woman using her voice to its full potential.

'Britney vs Spears'

Britney vs Spears is a documentary on American pop singer Britney Spears's 13-year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears which ended in November 2021. Investigated by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jeni Eliscu, the documentary features Spears's audio recordings and multiple exclusive interviews, and confidential documents. It delves deeper into the "tangled" history of the conservatorship that was in place since 2008.

'The Last Dance'

The sports documentary The Last Dance revolves around the career of one of the greatest players of all time, Michael Jordan. It focuses on "the last dance" as coach Phil Jackson called it- Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls of the NBA featuring exclusive footage from a film crew that had an all-access pass to the Bulls, and interviews of several NBA personalities.

'Pamela, A Love Story'

One of the most-talked-about documentaries of 2023 is Pamela, A Love Story which is about the life and career of model and actor Pamela Anderson. A loving tale that follows the life and career of Anderson, one of the most well-known "blonde bombshells" in the world, from a small-town girl to an international sex icon, actor, activist, and devoted mother.

