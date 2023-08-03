Who is Ahn Bo-hyun, actor dating BLACKPINK's singer Jisoo

Written by Isha Sharma August 03, 2023 | 10:21 am 2 min read

Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are confirmed to be dating

Looks like Cupid has done its trick! South Korean girl music group BLACKPINK's member Jisoo is currently dating actor-model Ahn Bo-hyun. Agencies of both artists recently confirmed to South Korean news outlet Dispatch that they are "getting to know each other," thus hinting that the relationship is possibly in its early stages. Who is Ahn and what's his claim to fame?

Ahn hails from Busan; started his career as a model

An actor, television presenter, and model, Ahn was reportedly born in Busan, South Korea on May 16, 1988. He possessed athletic flair as a child and participated in amateur boxing competitions (even winning a gold medal) while studying at Busan Sports High School. Ahn's first major career move transpired in 2007 when he debuted as a model, subsequently debuting as an actor in 2014.

Did you spot him in these K-dramas?

Since 2014, Ahn has been a prolific actor, appearing in multiple K-dramas and films. The former has helped him gain global recognition and popularity, making him a heartthrob. Some of his major projects have been Descendants of the Sun, Hide and Seek, See You in My 19th Life, Itaewon Class, My Secret Hotel, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and Memories of a Dead End.

Ahn is also known for his altruistic side

Apart from his glistening journey in showbiz, Ahn is also known for his philanthropic endeavors. For instance, in May 2022, he joined hands with the G-Foundation﻿ (an NGO) to donate 12,672 packages of sanitary napkins to underprivileged girls on the occasion of World Menstruation Day. South Korean portal Soompi reported that his donation helped about 1,060 women for at least six months.

Beyond acting: He was appointed an honorary maritime police officer

In November 2021, Namhae Regional Maritime Police Agency appointed him as an honorary maritime police officer. This position reportedly remains valid for two years. Per The Korea Buzz, part of his responsibilities includes "promoting marine police and engaging in public interest activities for marine safety." Ahn's Instagram is @bohyunahn where he is followed by a mammoth 3.8M people!

