Lifestyle

Beware of 'Delicate Dumping' - the latest toxic break-up trend

Beware of 'Delicate Dumping' - the latest toxic break-up trend

Written by Rishabh Raj May 09, 2023, 04:17 pm 3 min read

The cowardly way out of a relationship

Breaking up is never easy, but a new trend has emerged that makes it even more complicated. If you haven't heard of it yet, "delicate dumping" is a new break-up technique that has caused quite a stir in the dating world lately. Curious to know more about it? Let's explore it in greater detail to gain a deeper understanding.

What is this break-up trend about?

Delicate dumping is the new relationship exit strategy for the cowardly. It is a technique where a person slowly retreats to avoid difficult conversations, or even worse, ghosting. This applies when someone falls out of love with their partner but doesn't dare to communicate it right away. The dumper gets a speedy exit without confrontation but leaves the other person feeling hurt and confused.

Cowardly approach to end a relationship: Emma Hathorn

"It's the cowardly approach to ending a relationship, slowly retreating to avoid difficult conversations, or even ghosting," explains Emma Hathorn, a representative of dating site Seeking, as quoted in a report by LadBible.

It leaves you feeling guilty after being dumped

It happens when your partner lacks the courage for a face-to-face conversation about ending the relationship. Instead, they make no effort to keep the relationship going and slowly distance themselves, hoping you will break up with them first. This way, they avoid being labeled as "the bad one" in the relationship because they want to move on guilt-free.

'It's childish' way to exit a relationship

"It is the lazy way to break up with someone without looking like the guilty party. It's the easy way out, but ultimately it isn't the kindest way to end a relationship; it's childish", adds Hathorn.

This trend is similar to quiet quitting

This relationship exit strategy is similar to the trend of "quiet quitting" at workplaces that became quite popular in 2022. In both cases, the person is technically still committed but has stopped trying, exerting little to no effort, emotion, or investment in the relationship. It is essential to recognize the signs of delicate dumping and avoid participating in this toxic break-up trend.

How to know if you are being delicately dumped?

If you have noticed that your partner's behavior towards you has drastically changed, it might be a sign that they are delicately dumping you. Another clue is their reluctance to commit to future plans with you, like holidays or parties. Your gut feeling can tell you if something is wrong when your partner is acting flaky or inconsistent. In that case, trust your gut!

Being delicately dumped? Here's what to do

When all signs suggest delicate dumping, it is essential to have an honest conversation with your partner to move forward. Disclosing your feelings through an intimate chat is what you need. Don't allow your partner to silently retreat from the relationship you have built together. Direct and honest communication about how their behavior is affecting you is the need of the hour.