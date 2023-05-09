Lifestyle

Stepping out? Remember to carry these skincare essentials

Written by Apurva P May 09, 2023, 03:36 pm 2 min read

Check out these must-have essentials you need to carry with you

When you step out of your home, never forget to prioritize your skin. Various pollutants in the environment and harmful UV rays can affect your skin texture. While many of these elements are not controllable, what you can do is be prepared and carry essentials to prevent premature skin aging. If you are confused about what basic items to carry, here is a list.

Wet wipes

After a tiring day, all you need is to freshen up. Carrying some moisturizing face wipes will help remove makeup and will refresh/revitalize you instantly. These wet facial wipes with the goodness of aloe vera, cucumber, and vitamin E, gently wash off the pollutants and dirt from your skin. Similarly, carrying a face mist will also be useful to hydrate your skin in between.

Sunscreen

Exposure to the sun can lead to tanning, sunburn, and pigmentation and also increase the chances of developing wrinkles and premature aging. Having an SPF-proof sunscreen with you will help protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent sun damage. It is advisable to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Better if the sunscreen is waterproof and sweat-resistant.

Lip balm

Taking care of our lips is as important as protecting our skin. Using a lip balm from time to time will prevent your lips from drying up and give a glossy texture to them. A lip balm with an SPF rating also protects lips from the sun; it is especially needed if you are out in the sun for an extended period.

Hair serum

Our hair tends to become frizzy in summer or when the weather is humid. Frizziness is often caused by a lack of moisture and natural oils in the hair and can make you look messy. Carrying a hair serum will help you in this situation, by giving your hair a shiny and non-greasy finish. You can apply it anytime to control flyaways and frizz.

Moisturiser

A good moisturizer is essential in any skincare routine. It keeps your skin hydrated, which avoids breakouts and other skin problems related to dryness. It also makes your skin soft and helps you feel fresh. If you feel your skin is too oily, keep a mattifying moisturizer or a compact powder handy. These help in restraining excess oil while giving you a mattified look.