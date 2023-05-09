Lifestyle

Five tips to help you care for someone with dementia

Written by Rishabh Raj May 09, 2023, 02:00 pm 3 min read

Dementia caregiving made easier with these tips

Being a caregiver to a loved one can be a deeply satisfying experience, but it also comes with its fair share of difficulties. Especially, when a loved one has dementia, caregiving can become an even more arduous and overwhelming task. However, there are ways to make this journey more manageable. Here are five practical tips to help you care for someone with dementia effectively.

Start by educating yourself

To take care of someone with dementia, start by reading about the condition and asking their doctor for advice. This can help you understand the difference between the effects of the disease and the person themselves. As you start to understand how dementia affects the brain, you may begin to view the patient with a more caring and understanding perspective.

Avoid any needless conflict or agitation

Tough conversations and situations will arise, but it is important to avoid needless conflicts. Instead, focus on calming any tense situations by maintaining a consistent routine and keeping them in familiar surroundings. Avoid introducing them to new environments frequently or haphazardly, as this can be overwhelming. By creating a stable environment, you can help your loved one feel more comfortable and at ease.

Be proactive, not reactive

Be aware of any recurring problems and find solutions quickly. It is important to be proactive instead of reactive. Making decisions for another person is always difficult, but researching your options and planning ahead can help lower stress levels. As a caregiver, it is common to experience a lot of stress, so taking steps to minimize it can make a big difference.

Understand that they are not doing things intentionally

You must understand that they are no longer the same person they used to be. Although they may look the same, their actions and behavior will be very different. It is important to remember that they're not doing things on purpose and not get frustrated or angry with them. These changes are a result of their condition, and they have no control over them.

Include brain-building activities in their care plan

While there is no cure for dementia, you can still help protect your loved one's brain health. Include daily activities like exercise, spending time in nature, reading, and art in their care plan. These activities keep their mind and body active. To keep them busy, you can give them tasks like folding laundry or washing dishes, which can make them feel productive and useful.