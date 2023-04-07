Lifestyle

World Health Day 2023: Date, history, theme, and significance

Join the movement for better health

On April 7 each year, the world observes World Health Day in honor of the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This day serves to increase awareness and emphasize the significance of global health issues. To mark the event, let's explore the origins of this day, its significance, the theme of this year, and India's current state of health.

History

World Health Day was established to commemorate the founding of WHO in 1948. The organization was created to prioritize global health, safety, and support for vulnerable communities and to ensure everyone has access to the highest possible level of health. In 1950, the first World Health Day was celebrated on April 7 and since then it has been observed annually on the same day.

Significance

World Health Day is celebrated to educate people about health issues, promote awareness of new medicines and research, and ensure equitable access to healthcare. It encourages individuals to prioritize their health and make necessary changes to lead a better life. World Health Day serves as a reminder to take care of our health and gain knowledge about health concerns affecting people worldwide.

The theme of 2023

World Health Day is celebrated annually with a unique theme, and this year's theme is "Health for All." This theme aligns with the belief that health is a fundamental human right, and everyone should have access to necessary health services without facing financial burdens. To celebrate, WHO will reflect on public health accomplishments that have enhanced people's lives over the past seventy years.

A look at India's doctor-to-population ratio

Based on the Economic Survey (2020-21), in India, there is one doctor for every 1,456 people, against WHO's recommendation of a 1:1000 doctor-to-population ratio. As per National Health Profile India's 2019 data, only 11 out of India's 28 states meet this recommended standard for the doctor-to-population ratio. This shortage highlights the need for increased investment in healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing demands.

Major diseases plaguing India

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are a big worry for India because they cause 66% of all deaths, says the WHO. NCDs include serious illnesses like cardiovascular disease (or, heart disease), cancer, diabetes, and breathing problems. This highlights the urgent need for increased efforts to prevent and manage NCDs in India, which could help to save countless lives and improve public health outcomes.