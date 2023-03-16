Lifestyle

Stop binge eating using these small hacks

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 16, 2023

Do you often find yourself searching for food, even though you had your meal just an hour ago? Are you nibbling food at odd hours? You might be dealing with what is known as binge eating. In simpler words, excessive overeating that feels out of control and becomes a regular habit is called binge eating. Implement these five strategies to overcome it.

What does binge eating look like?

Eating large amounts of food in a short period of time. Eating rapidly, without taking the time to savor or enjoy their food. Sneaking food into your room and finishing it in secret. Continuing to eat even after feeling full or uncomfortable. Eating alone to avoid judgment or scrutiny from others. Feeling guilt and shame after bingeing.

Avoid restrictive diets

Extreme calorie-restricted diets are rarely successful and can result in desires that make you overeat. Avoiding restrictive diets can help you avoid binge eating. When you restrict your food intake, you may become overly hungry, which can trigger a binge. Instead, focus on eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Increase fiber intake

Eating whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and unprocessed foods which are high in dietary fiber can help you feel full and satisfied. Fiber moves slowly through the digestive tract, keeping you full for a long time. Refined grains, sugars, and processed foods typically provide a quick burst of energy followed by a crash, which can lead to cravings and binge eating.

Create a meal plan

Determine how many calories you need to consume each day. Include a variety of seasonal and nutritious foods in your diet. Plan what you will eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and any snacks in between. Ensure you eat your meals and snacks at the same time each day, and try to stick to this schedule as much as possible.

Manage your stress

Stress is a common trigger for binge eating. Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as through exercise, meditation, forest bathing, or relaxation techniques, can help you avoid turning to food as a way to cope with stress. Remember that managing stress is a process, and it may take time to find the strategies that work best for you.

Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration can increase cravings for sugar and other high-calorie foods, which can contribute to binge eating. Drinking enough water can help reduce these cravings and help you make healthier food choices. In fact, studies show that increasing water intake could be linked to decreased hunger and calorie intake. Drinking more water can keep you feeling full, decrease calorie intake and prevent binge eating.