The director general of health services (DGHS) has recently asked doctors all over India to avoid consuming alcohol during medical seminars, conferences, and workshops. Dr. Atul Goel sent a letter to all Indian medical associations mentioning the country's growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD). According to News18, the letter dated March 31 expressed concern over the growing crisis associated with NCD.

"As you are aware that the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in the country of which cardiovascular diseases lead to 27% overall mortality caused followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11%), cancers (9%), diabetes (3%) and others (13%) as per the WHO-NCD India profile, 2018." the letter said. It educated doctors about the value of good health.

"Being health professionals, we should follow a healthy lifestyle and it may be advised that alcohol in any form may be avoided in the medical conference, workshop, or seminar to set an example of a good habit that can be emulated by others," the letter further said. It also preached to doctors how alcohol is injurious to the human body.

"Let us start this initiative with the doctors first, then later this initiative may spread across all categories of conference, workshop, seminar. The ultimate goal is to reduce the risk factors and NCD burden in India," the letter said. Goel said that alcohol consumption can lead to several injurious diseases and conditions like byer cirrhosis, hemorrhagic strokes, and liver, esophageal, oropharyngeal, and laryngeal cancers.

"5.1% of the global burden of disease and injury was attributable to alcohol as measured in disability-adjusted life years," it added. The letter said that the rise in NCDs is triggered by physical inactivity, tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and harmful alcohol use. The letter has also been sent to the managing director of the National Health Mission, the health secretary, and the additional secretary.