Europe Day: Celebrate by traveling to these 5 stunning destinations

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 09, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

Although one of the smallest continents on the map, Europe's larger-than-life beauty is second to none. Home to 44 sovereign states that amass attention for their aesthetics and culture, it is undoubtedly among the most popular tourist destinations for travelers across the world. As we celebrate Europe Day on May 9, let us mark the occasion by traveling to these five gorgeous places.

The Azores in Portugal

The Azores is a region in Portugal that is a combination of nine volcanic islands set against a dramatic background of green valleys and ocean-side cliffs. This archipelago site is famous for whale and dolphin watching and is known for offering some incredible vistas of nature in its purest form. Blue skies, scattering waterfalls, and rows of blue hydrangeas make it paradisiac.

Lofoten Islands in Norway

Surrounded by lofty mountains and peaks, Lofoten Islands is another archipelago region that is loved for its scenic beaches and blue waters. The expansive sea, sheltered bays, and pristine towns make it no less than dreamy. Additionally, this place in Norway is known for its rich wildlife, pleasant weather, surfing, mountaineering, cycling, and visual arts, so brace yourself for some fun.

Moravian Fields in the Czech Republic

When you Google its pictures, you would feel as though it's a desktop wallpaper. However, it's a real place in the Czech Republic and perfect for those who love nature and greenery. Its hypnotizing beauty is a photographer's favorite escapade. The region is also called Moravian Tuscany as its rolling hills resemble the Italian region of Tuscany.

The Swiss Alps in Switzerland

When it comes to the most stunning locations in Europe, there's no way Switzerland won't make it to the list. The Swiss Alps attracts thousands of climbers, trekkers, hikers, skiing professionals, and tourists around the year. They comprise all the highest peaks and cover about 60% of the total surface area of the country. It's a natural wonder to not be skipped.

Las Salinas de Torrevieja in Spain

Las Salinas de Torrevieja in Spain has pink waters where you can actually swim. This place has a rose-tinted lake where thousands of flamingos flock during their breeding season every year. Not just that, for most people it is a natural spa as the water is loaded with salts that help in detoxification and exfoliation. Need we say more?