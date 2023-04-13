Lifestyle

Don't make these common mistakes as a tourist in Uzbekistan

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 13, 2023, 05:46 pm 3 min read

Maximize your Uzbekistan trip by avoiding these social faux pas

As you plan your travels to Uzbekistan, it is important to keep in mind that the country has its own set of customs and social practices. While these may be unfamiliar to you, you must respect and adhere to them to make the most out of your journey. Here are five common tourist mistakes that you must avoid when visiting this Central Asian country.

Don't walk in front of people during their prayers

In Uzbekistan, prayer is an important part of daily life for many people. During prayer, Muslims face toward Qibla (the direction of the Kaaba in Mecca) and recite their prayers. It is believed that during prayer, a person is in direct communication with God, and any disruption to this communication can invalidate the prayer. So, don't walk in front of people during their prayers.

Don't use your left hand to pass things

In Uzbekistan, it is impolite to use your left hand to pass things. The right hand is preferred for most actions, including giving and receiving items, just like it is in India. The left hand is usually associated with unclean tasks, like washing up after using the bathroom. Remember to use your right hand to show respect and avoid any potential cultural misunderstandings.

Don't beckon an Uzbek by curling your index finger

Avoid beckoning someone by curling your index finger, as this is considered an insulting gesture in the country. This way of calling someone is commonly used to summon animals, and using it with a person can be seen as degrading and disrespectful. To avoid causing offense, it is better to use the whole hand and arm or politely call the person by their name.

Don't dress provocatively when entering a holy site

To show respect and avoid offending those who are observing religious practices, it is essential to dress modestly and avoid wearing provocative or revealing clothing when visiting a holy site in Uzbekistan. Revealing clothing is not appropriate and can be seen as offensive. Therefore, it is best to dress appropriately for the occasion and cover-up in a respectful manner.

Don't forget to remove your shoes when entering someone's house

Taking off your shoes before entering a house or visiting a holy site is a way to show respect to the locals in the country. Wearing shoes inside is considered impolite and rude and can make people feel disrespected. This action is a simple but important way to be polite and show respect for local customs and traditions.