Lifestyle

5 souvenirs that boast Czech Republic's rich culture

5 souvenirs that boast Czech Republic's rich culture

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 23, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

From traditional items to contemporary, Czech Republic offers a wide range of souvenirs

Exploring the Czech Republic and looking for the perfect souvenirs to buy on your way back? Well, look no further. Souvenirs are a great way to remember your trip and share the experience with your family and friends. When it comes to a destination like the Czech Republic that's known for its beautiful architecture and unique culture, buying souvenirs is a must.

Bohemian crystals

Bohemian crystals are known for their high quality and intricate designs. These crystals are being made and manufactured in the Bohemia region since the thirteenth century. When shopping for crystal, look for pieces that are free from bubbles, scratches, and other imperfections. To ensure authenticity, look for the label "Bohemian Crystal" or "Czech Crystal" on the product.

Kubista-inspired products

Characterized by geometric shapes and angles, Kubism, also known as Cubism, is an art movement that originated in the Czech Republic in the early 20th century. Kubista-inspired products are great souvenirs to take back home. It can range from artwork and sculptures to home decor and fashion accessories. The designs can range from subtle and minimalist to bold and vibrant.

Beer cosmetics

Beer is an important part of Czech culture, and many brands in Czech Republic make all kinds of products of beer, ranging from soaps and shampoos to lotions and scrubs. Beer is a great source of vitamin B, and hence it is perfect for rejuvenating and protecting your skin. Ensure that the products are made with natural ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals.

Garnet jewelry

Garnet jewelry is another popular souvenir to bring back from the country, particularly if you love unique and beautiful gemstones. The country has rich deposits of this stone, hence it is used as the main element in Czech jewelry. Czech garnets are known for their deep, rich red color. When selecting garnet jewelry, look for stones that are free of blemishes or visible inclusions.

Krtek - the Little Mole

Krtek, or the Little Mole, is a popular children's character in the Czech Republic that has gained worldwide recognition. This cute and curious character has become a symbol of Czech animation and is often used as a souvenir. Krtek merchandise is ideal for children as well as nostalgic adults who appreciate the aesthetic value of vintage toys.