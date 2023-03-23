Lifestyle

Tea myths you have been believing for far too long

Tea myths you have been believing for far too long

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 23, 2023, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Sieve these myths away before brewing a cup of tea

Tea is among the most consumed beverages around the world but is sadly surrounded by multiple myths. While some believe that adding milk to tea neutralizes its health benefits, others think that green tea can aid in weight loss. However, these and many other misconceptions about it are nowhere near the truth. Today, let's debunk five myths about tea with facts.

Myth 1: Tea leaves don't have a shelf life

This is false. Every manufactured product comes with an expiration date. Usually, tea has a shelf life of six to eight months. While one can increase it by adding preservatives, it could be detrimental to their health. As per a study conducted, after a tea crossed its expiry, its catechin levels were reduced by 32%, making it less edible and healthy.

Myth 2: Drinking green tea can help you lose weight

Here's a popular myth about tea and marketing gimmicks followed by various brands is a lot to be blamed for it. Drinking green tea can't magically transform you into a Greek god. While it contains a stimulant that paces up your metabolism by a tiny level, it takes more than that to lose weight. Even medical experts haven't established a relationship between the two.

Myth 3: Tea bags are as good as loose tea

In today's fast-paced world, tea bags are a godsend for folks who love everything instant and on the go. However, they aren't as healthy, especially when you compare them with the usual loose tea. Tea bags only contain dust and fannings from broken tea leaves, which lack essential nutrients, oils, and aroma. Even the bags are made of silk or corn plastic.

Myth 4: Adding milk to tea can neutralize its benefits

Another popular misconception in circulation is that milk can tarnish the health benefits of tea. Well, that just doesn't taste well. Milk is rich in calcium, potassium, and vitamins B2 and B12, which, instead of removing tea's nutrients, add more to its original set of benefits. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry says the number of catechins remains the same with or without milk.

Myth 5: Drinking tea during summer is a bad idea

From summer and monsoon to fall, winter, and spring, there's no stopping to tea. It can be relished any season and at any point in time of the day as it is healthy, lacks artificial ingredients or preservatives, and scores low on calories. As for summers, consuming a piping hot cup of tea can get you to sweat, helping your body cool down faster.