Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Try these low-carb fasting recipes

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Try these low-carb fasting recipes

Written by Sneha Das Mar 23, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

These dishes are healthy and low in carbs

The auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri is here when devotees observe fast and worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. On the festival's last day, worshippers celebrate Ram Navami to honor Lord Rama's birth. This year, Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will continue till March 30. Here are five low-carb fasting recipes you can try during these nine sacred days.

Sabudana khichdi

Soak sabudana in water for four-five hours until the water gets all absorbed. Roast peanuts and coarsely grind them. Saute cumin seeds in an oil-greased pan until golden brown. Add green chilies, and curry leaves and fry well. Add salt and boiled potatoes and cook well. Add sabudana and coarsely ground peanuts and mix well. Add coriander leaves and lemon juice, mix, and serve.

Coconut laddoo

Made with fresh coconut, this coconut laddoo is low in carbs. Saute khoya in a pan and melt it to make a paste. Saute cashews and almonds in a ghee-greased pan and keep aside. Add desiccated coconut to the same pan and saute well. Add khoya paste and mix. Make small rounds, fill with roasted cashews and almonds, roll in desiccated coconut, and serve.

Almond pesto and paneer tikka

Blend coriander leaves, basil, chopped ginger, salt, chaat masala, and green chili. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add grated parmesan cheese and crushed almonds, and mix well. Mix cream, coriander roots, salt, turmeric powder, and green cardamom powder. Cut and slit paneer pieces and fill them with pesto mix. Coat the paneer with the cream-turmeric marinate and cook well in oil. Serve hot.

Singhade ki kadhi

Mix together singhare ka atta, water, and sendha namak. Pour spoonfuls of the batter into hot ghee and fry well. Keep aside. For the kadhi, blend together beaten curd, singhare ka atta, water, and sendha namak. Saute cumin seeds, dried red chilies, and ginger-green chili paste in ghee. Add beaten curd and flour mixture, boil for 10 minutes, add the fritters, and mix.

Almond milkshake

A great alternative to cow milk, almond milk is healthy and will boost your energy during fasting. It will also keep you full for a longer time. Soak almonds in water overnight and remove the skin. Grind the almonds along with sugar and cardamom. Add almond milk and blend well. Add water and blend again. Garnish with saffron strands and serve chilled.