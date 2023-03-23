Lifestyle

Suffering from rheumatoid arthritis? Try these yoga poses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 23, 2023, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Yoga is among the very few practices that offer a myriad of health benefits at a time. In fact, most chronic diseases take a backseat when this ancient practice is incorporated into your daily lifestyle. One of these ailments is rheumatoid arthritis that you can overcome with a blend of both medication and yoga. Here are five poses you should practice to heal.

Bhujangasana

This pose eases joint pains as it stretches your knees. Lie on the floor with your face down and place your hands next to your shoulders. Stretch your legs as much as possible, slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for about 20 to 30 seconds.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie down on the floor on your back. With your palms facing down, stretch your arms on the sides toward your feet. Press them down to lift your hips up. Tuck your chin and interlace your hands behind your back. As you breathe in and out, lift your hips higher and hold this position for 30 seconds. This asana strengthens joints and thighs.

Vrikshasana

Stand straight and then slowly raise your right foot. Place its sole on your lower left thigh. Bring both your arms up in the air and then bring them down toward your chest, joining your palms. Focus your gaze straight ahead or on the floor. You can hold this position for a minute and then repeat with the other leg.

Paschimottanasana

Sit and stretch your legs outward as much as possible. As you exhale, bend forward and try to hold your toes with your hands. If not, you can hold your ankles. Now keep your back straight and try to rest your face on your knees. While practicing this pose, do not bend your knees. This yoga pose stretches the hamstrings and calf muscles.

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right toes outward while your left toes face inward at a 45-degree angle. Bending your back to the right, bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, just parallel to the right arm. Gaze up toward the ceiling and hold it for a minute. Repeat on the opposite side.