Lunchtime booze is the secret to this 108-year-old woman

Raise a glass to a long life

Mary Ann Clifton, a 108-year-old woman who lives in Orpington, South-East London, has some friendly words of wisdom for us all. Affectionately known as Rosina, the centenarian believes that the key to a happy and long life is indulging in a "tipple at lunchtime." She insists that it has "never done me any harm," reports BBC.

Ms. Clifton's philosophy: "Work hard but party harder"

Ms. Clifton's first tip is to enjoy a "tipple," or liquor at lunch, which she believes has never done her any harm. Her second piece of advice for people is to work hard but also to party harder. She believes that a bit of hard work won't hurt anyone and that it is important to enjoy the fruits of one's labor.

She was joined by the Mayor of Bromley

Recently, Ms. Clifton was treated to a surprise afternoon tea party organized by the team at Care UK's Foxbridge House, where she shared her advice on how to have a long and joyful life. The centenarian was joined by the Mayor of Bromley at the party in Orpington. In addition to enjoying the festivities, Ms. Clifton received a special birthday telegram from the King.

A century of memories: A look at the 108-year-old's past

Ms. Clifton was born on March 16, 1915, in Lambeth, South London, and after completing her education, she worked as a clothing cutter. Later on, she joined her daughter's printing business. At the age of 12, she met her late husband, Ernie, while they were both in school together. Together, the pair had two children, Pamela and Bernie.

Ms. Clifton's legacy through her children, grandchildren, and beyond

Ms. Clifton, at the age of 108, has a large and loving family that brings her immense happiness. As of today, Ms. Clifton has four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Her family is a testament to the long and fulfilling life she has led, and she takes great joy in spending time with each and every one of them.

Ms. Clifton is a 'much-loved and popular' resident

Stella Barnes, home manager at Foxbridge House, described 108-year-old Mary Ann Clifton as a "much-loved and popular" resident. Barnes added that the staff worked diligently to organize a surprise party, where they read out a message from the King's birthday card. The attendees enjoyed scones with jam and cream and sang along to music from the 1920s through the 1940s.