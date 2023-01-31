Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Preity Zinta! Here are the diva's fitness secrets

Here's wishing Preity Zinta a very happy birthday

The 'Pretty Woman' of our hearts turns 48 today! From amassing accolades (and crushes!) with her all-star films to stepping into the world of sports with her IPL team, Preity Zinta's dimpled smile is enough to garner one's attention. She's still as fit as a fiddle while aging gracefully like fine wine. On her birthday, check out her fitness secrets.

Zinta's workout routine includes a lot of running

One of the most important exercises in Zinta's workout regimen is running. Sharing on Instagram﻿, the actor wrote, "Running towards a healthier me," in a post where she can be seen running in a tank top and a pair of gym pants. Additionally, she does 'running in place' a cardio exercise that is a good warm-up before going out for an actual run.

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' damsel also enjoys weight training

To stay fit and active, Zinta also indulges in a host of weight-training exercises at the gym. She performs most exercises with dumbbells in order to tone her biceps and improve core strength. Besides weight training, the Veer-Zaara beauty does push-ups and Pilates to build her upper body strength. She has often taken to her Instagram to spill some fitspiration.

Well, she indeed does it like a pro!

The Punjab Kings owner loves swimming, dancing, and yoga

Zinta is known to be one of the many celebrities who are extremely dedicated to their workout routine. As per reports, the actor also takes out a minimum of 30 minutes to do yoga every day. Not only that, but she also thoroughly enjoys swimming and dancing, both of which are a part of her fitness regimen to enhance mobility and flexibility.

For Zinta, breakfast/brunch is the key to good health

Besides sweating it out at the gym, Zinta manages to stay fit with her eating choices. For her, breakfast/brunch is the most important meal of the day and there is no way she would miss out on it. She begins her day with a nutritious brunch that includes a lot of proteins, vitamins, and calcium through fresh and organic ingredients only.

Good sleep and proper hydration are consistent for her

Zinta's meal plan includes a lot of fresh fruit juices that she consumes multiple times a day. She also loves sipping on coconut water, which is a part of her regular diet. Adding more to her fitness secrets, Zinta once shared that one should aim toward getting sound sleep daily to stay healthy and active, and look young.