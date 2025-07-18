'Raanjhanaa' re-release: Director angry with Eros over AI-powered climax

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed his displeasure over Eros International's decision to re-release his 2013 film Raanjhanaa with an AI-generated climax. The new version, which is set to hit theaters on August 1, features a different ending where Dhanush 's character, Kundan, survives. This change was made without Rai's consent or knowledge, prompting him to consider disassociating his name from the project.

Details How can they do this?: Rai on altered ending Rai told SCREEN, "I got to know through a social media announcement a couple of days ago." "People have already been messaging me asking me why that ending is being changed. I just can't wrap my head around this." "I don't get it, how can they do this? It's an ending people have loved! If not the filmmaker, at least listen to the audience," he added.

Legal action Rai plans to write a letter to disassociate his name After expressing his objection to Eros International, which was ignored, Rai is now planning to write a letter asking them to disassociate his name from the "AI-altered film." He said, "What is a happy ending? It's a tragedy, that's an emotion." "How can you meddle with emotions? The voice of the film lies in that ending."

Warning Rai warns other filmmakers to be careful while signing contracts Rai also warned other filmmakers to be careful while signing contracts with studios like Eros International. He said, "A studio doesn't care about the story. Just to earn a few crores, they're tampering with a writer, director and actor's creation." "They'll realize it soon when the actors and the audience get back to them. No actors would want to work with them now," he added.

Technology I'm not against AI, but its misuse: Rai Rai clarified that he isn't against AI, but its misuse. He is using the technology to improve VFX for his upcoming movie Tere Ishq Mein, which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. It will release on November 28. However, he doesn't support the "gross misappropriation" of his work through AI just because the studio has the resources to do so. "They say AI is the future. Everybody knows that. But then use it for the future or for the present."

Market strategy 'Raanjhanaa' re-release has been sold to Upswing Entertainment The new print of Raanjhanaa has been sold to Upswing Entertainment, a Tamil Nadu distributor. Rai speculated, "Maybe they're trying to test the waters in Tamil Nadu first." "They've sold it to a distributor there and must've earned a few crores out of that. But if you commit a crime in Rome, it's still a crime!" The director said that he doesn't have a big presence in that region, but Dhanush does, and hence, feels "responsible" for the actor's image.