What's the story

In a pleasant surprise for fans, ace composer AR Rahman has been onboarded as the music director of Dhanush's upcoming film D56.

Producer Ishari K. Ganesh recently announced the news during the pre-release event of Sumo.

The movie is the second collaboration between Dhanush and acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal) after their previous successful project, Karnan.