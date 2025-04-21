AR Rahman reunites with Dhanush for 'D56'
What's the story
In a pleasant surprise for fans, ace composer AR Rahman has been onboarded as the music director of Dhanush's upcoming film D56.
Producer Ishari K. Ganesh recently announced the news during the pre-release event of Sumo.
The movie is the second collaboration between Dhanush and acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal) after their previous successful project, Karnan.
Previous successes
Dhanush-Rahman collaboration has a rich history
Dhanush and Rahman's collaboration has given us memorable soundtracks in the past, including Maryan, Raanjhanaa, and Atrangi Re.
With Rahman on board, D56's announcement has left fans excited for another musical knockout from the duo.
Rahman's recent projects include Kadhalikka Neramillai and Chhaava, and he has Thug Life and Peddi, among others, planned ahead.
New project
Meanwhile, Dhanush will also work with director Vignesh Raja
Along with D56, Ganesh also announced another project with Dhanush.
The film will be directed by Vignesh Raja, best known for Por Thozhil.
Interestingly, this project will go on the floors before D56.
Dhanush recently directed Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and is awaiting the release of Idly Kadai and Kuberaa.