Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhanush's father, Kasthuri Raja, dismissed Nayanthara's claim of waiting two years for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Dhanush as untrue.

This comes after Nayanthara expressed her frustration in an open letter over a legal dispute with Dhanush regarding the use of footage from his film in her Netflix documentary.

Dhanush has reportedly sued Nayanthara for ₹10 crore for using this footage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kasthuri Raja has reacted to Nayanthara's claims

Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja breaks silence on Nayanthara's open letter

By Tanvi Gupta 05:35 pm Nov 19, 202405:35 pm

What's the story The ongoing legal dispute between actor Dhanush and Nayanthara over the latter's Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, has taken a new turn. While Dhanush has remained silent on the issue, his father Kasthuri Raja has now broken his silence. In a recent statement, he refuted Nayanthara's allegations that she had been seeking approval from Dhanush for two years to use footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary.

Statement

'Waiting for 2 years is not true information'

Raja told Samayam, "Work is important to us. We are running ahead. There is no time to answer those who chase us or those who talk about us behind our backs." "Like me, my son is focused only on work," he added. He also said Nayanthara's claim of waiting for two years for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Dhanush was false. "As Nayanthara said, waiting for two years is not true information."

Open letter

Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush

In an open letter, Nayanthara vented her anger over the legal battle with Dhanush. She wrote, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up." "We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our devices—and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present."

Legal action

Dhanush's legal action against Nayanthara

Reportedly, Dhanush has sued Nayanthara for ₹10 crore over the use of footage from his production, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. The legal action comes after the trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale dropped earlier this month. The documentary premiered on Netflix on Monday (November 18).