Prabhas launches 'The Script Craft' for aspiring storytellers

By Tanvi Gupta 04:14 pm Nov 06, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Indian cinema's megastar, Prabhas, has launched a new platform called The Script Craft. The initiative aims to promote and empower writers by giving them a space to share their plot ideas, display their creativity, and reach a wider audience. Writers can submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas on the platform, which are then made available for audiences to read and rate.

'The Script Craft' fosters a positive environment for writers

Focusing on a rating-based feedback system instead of comments, The Script Craft aims to create a positive and constructive environment for writers. This way, they can build confidence and get supportive recognition for their ideas. The platform launched with a unique contest Imagine Your Favorite Hero with Superpowers!, inviting writers to submit stories of up to 3,500 words about heroes with superhuman abilities.

Contest winners to gain real-world experience

The contest winner, chosen on the basis of audience engagement, will get a chance to work as an assistant writer or assistant director on a real project. This reward emphasizes the platform's dedication to nurturing budding talent and offering unique opportunities to writers. The Script Craft, established by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, is promoted by Prabhas as a way to nurture new talent in storytelling.

'The Script Craft' to introduce audiobook feature

As part of its future plans, The Script Craft hopes to add an audiobook feature. This will allow writers to convert their stories into immersive audio experiences, expanding their reach even further. Specifically, it will serve audiences who like audio storytelling. Prabhas—who is set to star in The Raja Saab—expressed his excitement for the platform on Instagram, saying: "Share your story, inspire the world on this platform...Join the movement."