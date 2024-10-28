Summarize Simplifying... In short Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan's ex-wife, expressed concern for her children and others due to threats against Khan, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang over a 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

Seema Sajdeh was earlier married to Sohail Khan

Sohail's ex-wife Seema was 'worried for kids' after Salman threats

By Tanvi Gupta 07:12 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Seema Sajdeh, who recently starred in the third season of the hit Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, spoke out against the death threats received by actor Salman Khan. Speaking to India Today Digital, she expressed her fears for her children and their safety. At the time of filming the first season of the show, she was married to Sohail Khan, Khan's younger brother.

Family ties

Sajdeh expressed concern for children's safety

Sajdeh is the mother of two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan, from her marriage to Sohail. Even after their separation, she shares a close bond with the Khan family. She had said, "I have two beautiful kids with him [Sohail Khan]. There will always be this bond with him and the members of the Khan family which we share irrespective of us moving forward with our individual lives."

Safety concerns

'Was worried for my kids and more so for everyone'

Sajdeh further addressed the threats against Khan, saying, "When there was news about threats that were floating, I, of course, was worried for my kids and more so for everyone to be honest." "It sure does bother you because you're, at the end of the day, concerned about everyone's safety." These threats have been traced back to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in retaliation for a 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Khan.

Professional commitment

Khan continues work amid threats and heightened security

Despite the constant threats, Khan has continued with his work under heightened security. He returned to the sets of Bigg Boss 18, featured in Singham Again, and is gearing up for the Dabangg Reloaded tour in Dubai. An insider told the portal that "His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him."