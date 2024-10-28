Summarize Simplifying... In short "Despicable Me 4", featuring a star-studded voice cast including Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, is set to premiere on JioCinema on November 5.

OTT alert: 'Despicable Me 4' hits JioCinema on November 5

What's the story The much-anticipated Despicable Me 4 will premiere exclusively on JioCinema Premium on November 5. On Monday, the streaming giant announced that the latest installment of the popular animated series will be available in seven languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. The film sees Steve Carell reprising his role as Gru and introduces Tara Strong as the voice of a new character named Gru Jr.

'Despicable Me 4' plot and cast details

In this part, Gru is presented with a new challenge with the arrival of Gru Jr. Their peaceful life is interrupted by the cunning villain Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, who escapes from prison and seeks revenge on Gru. The film is directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage and features a star-studded voice cast including Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, Sofia Vergara, and Dana Gaier. The film also features original songs by Pharrell Williams.

'Despicable Me 4' achieved significant box office success

Despicable Me 4 has already proven to be a box office hit, raking in $360.8 million domestically and $593.3 million internationally for a worldwide total of $954.1 million. This success made the entire Despicable Me series the first animated franchise to cross $5 billion at the global box office. The film will be released on Peacock on October 31, ahead of its JioCinema Premium release.