'Devara - Part 1' box office collection

'Devara' is slow but steady; earns ₹286.6cr by Day 26

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:35 pm Oct 23, 202402:35 pm

What's the story The multilingual film Devara - Part 1 continues to hold steady at the box office, having collected an estimated ₹286.6 crore in India net collections over 26 days. On Day 26, the film added approximately ₹0.8 crore to its total earnings across all languages. This steady performance highlights the film's lasting appeal among audiences across the country.

Opening week

'Devara - Part 1' initial release and 1st-week collections

Devara - Part 1 stormed the box office on Day 1, raking in ₹82.5 crore across all languages. The movie's first-week collection was phenomenal, with an estimated ₹215.6 crore in India net collections. Such a strong start paved the way for the movie's box office performance later, showcasing its mass appeal right from the beginning.

Mid-run earnings

'Devara - Part 1' 2nd and 3rd-week box office performance

In its second week, Devara - Part 1 saw a major drop in collections, earning ₹45.25 crore. However, despite this drop, the film continued to hold strong into its third week with earnings of ₹19.75 crore. This resilience amid fluctuating box office figures emphasizes the film's lasting appeal among audiences across India.

State earnings

'Devara - Part 1' 4th-week collections and state-wise gross earnings

Entering its fourth week, Devara - Part 1 continued to draw audiences, adding an estimated ₹5.95 crore to its total collections. On a state-wise basis, the film has earned the most out of the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (APTG) region. This regional success further added to the film's strong nationwide performance at the box office.