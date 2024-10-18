Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Delhi Files", the final installment of Agnihotri's trilogy, is set to premiere on Independence Day 2025, clashing with the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-led "War 2".

What's the story We're gearing up for one of the biggest box office clashes of 2024 this Diwali with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. After that, another major face-off is already scheduled for 2025. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files is set to clash with the sequel to the 2019 hit War, War 2 on August 15, 2025. Both films promise gripping stories, making for an exciting Independence Day for movie buffs.

'The Delhi Files' and 'War 2': What to expect?

The Delhi Files is set to delve into a crucial chapter of India's history, after the gripping tales of its predecessors. It marks the final installment of Agnihotri's successful trilogy, which began with The Tashkent Files and continued with The Kashmir Files. The first part, titled The Bengal Chapter, is set to premiere on August 15. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-led War 2 expands the thrilling spyverse established by its predecessor in 2019.

Here's more on 'War 2'

War 2 will see Roshan return as Kabir after the success of War (2019). While the first film had him facing off against Tiger Shroff, this sequel will see him take on Jr NTR. The upcoming film, with producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji, also stars Kiara Advani. The story of War 2 is reportedly even more intense than its predecessor, with raw action sequences that will keep audiences hooked.

Agnihotri's journey in Bollywood

Agnihotri made his directorial debut in 2005 with the film Chocolate. Since then, he has helmed various projects, including Hate Story, Zid, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. His most recent film, The Vaccine War, starred Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, and Nivedita Bhattacharya. It was a commercial flop and is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.