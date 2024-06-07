Next Article

John Abraham-Sharvari's 'Vedaa' release date shifted to Independence Day 2024

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:24 pm Jun 07, 202405:24 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film, Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari, has had its release date postponed from July 12 to August 15, 2024. This rescheduling sets the stage for a box office clash with another eagerly awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The announcement of Vedaa's new release date was made alongside the unveiling of a fresh movie poster on Friday.

Box office clash

Independence Day showdown: High-octane films with action, thrill will collide

The rescheduling of Vedaa's release date to August 15, 2024, coincides with India's Independence Day, a significant holiday often marked by major film releases. This sets up a box office showdown with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the hit Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. The clash promises an exciting cinematic face-off between two highly anticipated films.

Film details

'Vedaa': A star-studded action-packed adventure

Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is an action-packed adventure inspired by true events. The film reunites Advani with John Abraham, following their successful collaborations on Batla House and Satyameva Jayate. Alongside Abraham and Sharvari, the film features a star-studded cast including Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. It promises a riveting story filled with thrilling stunts and high-octane action sequences.

Behind the scenes

'Vedaa's production and screenplay details

The screenplay for Vedaa is crafted by Aseem Arrora. The film's production team includes Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Abraham. Minnakshi Das serves as the co-producer for this cinematic venture. Presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, Vedaa is an Emmay Entertainment production.

