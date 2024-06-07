Next Article

What's the story Actor Imran Khan has revealed his plans to cohabitate with his girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington. After living alone for five years following his separation from ex-wife Avantika Malik in 2019, Khan is ready to share his space again. The announcement was made during an appearance on comedian Raunaq Rajani's YouTube channel where he stated, "We are in the process of moving into the new apartment together."

Relationship insights

Khan opened up about relationship with Washington

Khan provided insights into his relationship with Washington, confirming that they started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Washington who suggested they move in together, to which Khan responded, "Why not? It's been long enough." "I have been living alone for the last five years, so I got super into the minimalism thing — as few things, as few objects I could possibly have at my home," he said about his current lifestyle.

Lifestyle changes

Khan discussed transitioning from minimalist lifestyle

Khan is now adjusting to sharing his space. He humorously noted that while he only had three plates at home during his single years, he and Washington are now buying more household items. He recalled her suggestion about needing different types of glasses for beverages and responded with, "But my mug is great, it holds everything. How many glasses do you need?"

His defense of Washington

When Khan came out in her defense

Earlier, while speaking to Vogue, the actor defended Washington against distasteful social media scrutiny. He said, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual." "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband."

Relationship confirmation

Relationship confirmation and Washington's career in showbiz

Khan and Washington officially confirmed their relationship earlier this year when they attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding together. This public appearance marked the first time the couple has openly acknowledged their relationship. Washington is known for her roles in films such as Kamina, Jayamkondaan, and Vedam, among others, and had a cameo in Khan's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.