Con artist Anna Delvey recently made a court appearance in custom clothes

Anna Delvey's custom dress turns court appearance into fashion show

By Isha Sharma 03:53 pm Jun 07, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, the sensational, infamous con artist who once posed as a German heiress, used her recent court appearance to showcase a custom-designed outfit by Shao New York. The ensemble was specifically created for her Thursday court date. In addition to running a fashion PR firm called the Outlaw Agency with industry veteran Kelly Cutrone, Delvey has been utilizing her court appearances as platforms to display new looks and garner publicity.

Outfit details

Delvey's sophisticated courtroom ensemble

Delvey's courtroom attire was a sophisticated white suit-dress, designed in collaboration with Shao Yang, founder of Downtown Atelier. The outfit was complemented by tan suede heels, a matching leather bag, and a fresh-faced makeup look highlighted with peach blush. Adding a personal touch to her ensemble, Delvey's ankle monitor was adorned with an "A" for Anna, made from crystals.

Fashion shows

Delvey's fashion presentations extend beyond courtroom

The 33-year-old Delvey, who has been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for scamming individuals and businesses out of tens of thousands of dollars, earlier hosted a fashion show for Shao New York on her East Village apartment rooftop. This unique venue was chosen while she was under house arrest! Sketches of the look were also later released by the brand.

Past looks

Delvey's previous courtroom fashion statements

In a previous court visit, Delvey sported another Shao New York look as part of Outlaw's first experiment using her hearings as an opportunity for a "fashion presentation." Her outfit included a black pencil skirt, scarlet letter jacket, and a crisp white blouse featuring a black velvet pussy bow tie at the neck. This fashion-forward approach to her court appearances is becoming characteristic of Delvey.

Twitter Post

Check out Delvey's recent photos

Collaboration

Business partner Cutrone doesn't care about Delvey's crimes

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Cutrone shared her views of the scammer, saying, "She's a genius. She understands the media and brands and communication." "I think that once you're put through the pop culture wringer, you want people to know who you are. What is Anna supposed to do? Spend her whole life giving restitution for a choice that she made in her 20s or early 30s? Who cares? I've made a million bad choices in my career."

Impact

What is the psychology behind her fashion choices?

Speaking about how one's sartorial choices become important on such occasions, The Wall Street Journal quoted a trial consultant as saying, "Trial attire, personal branding, these kinds of things, are part of really effective litigation." "The most effective trial attorneys, criminal and civil, are storytellers, so they want to paint a picture for jurors in a narrative form, and then they want to supplement that story with confirming evidence."

Netflix show

Watched 'Inventing Anna' yet?

Delvey's scam was the subject of Netflix's popular show Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner in the eponymous role. Inspired by the New York article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People, it comprises nine episodes and was released in 2022. IMDb describes the show as, "A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well."