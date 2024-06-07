Next Article

'Panchayat' Season 3 breaks records

'Panchayat 3' breaks records with 12M views in a week

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:36 pm Jun 07, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Jitendra Kumar's much-anticipated series, Panchayat 3, has garnered over 12M views within a week of its release. According to Ormax Media in association with Film Companion, the show has become the most-viewed series on Indian streaming platforms. "Breaking records and winning hearts! Panchayat 3 hits 12M views in its first week, claiming the top spot!," The Viral Fever (TVF), the creators of Panchayat, expressed their gratitude for the show's success online.

Audience connection

'Panchayat's authentic portrayal of rural India resonated with audience

Panchayat is celebrated for its charming depiction of rural India and relatable storytelling. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar), an engineering graduate who becomes the secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village. Its blend of humor, emotion, and social commentary deeply resonated with viewers. The record-breaking viewership of Panchayat Season 3 surpassed popular shows like Baahubali: Crown of Blood (3.7M views) and The Great Indian Kapil Show (4M).

Upcoming release

Kumar's next series, 'Kota Factory 3,' awaits release

Notably, the viewership data was collected for the period between May 27-June 2. As the popularity of Panchayat Season 3 continues to rise, fans are eagerly awaiting Kumar's next series, Kota Factory 3. Set to release on June 20, this series revolves around the lives of students preparing for engineering entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan. The show promises to be another engaging watch.

Team effort

'Panchayat' Season 3: A collaborative success

Panchayat 3 was scripted by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The show also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik in main roles. TVF, the creators of the series, have had a successful year so far with shows like Sapne Vs Everyone and Very Parivarik receiving tremendous love and appreciation. Following the phenomenal success of Panchayat S03, they are now preparing for Gullak Season 4 while also having Kota Factory in their lineup.

