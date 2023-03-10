Entertainment

Masaba Gupta condoles Satish Kaushik's death; shares unseen photograph

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 12:52 pm 1 min read

Masaba Gupta shared a picture of Satish Kaushik with her mother, Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's death has shocked the whole industry. From his contemporaries like Anupam Kher to new-gen actors like Kartik Aaryan, everyone took to social media to pay tribute. Kaushik suffered a heart attack in Delhi and passed away at the age of 66. Fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta took to Instagram and shared an old photograph of Neena Gupta, Kher, and Kaushik.

'You gave mom the greatest gift': Masaba

The black and white photograph is from the trio's younger days. Kaushik and senior Gupta shared a great friendship. When Neena was pregnant, Kaushik proposed to her for marriage. Masaba wrote, "Rest in peace, Kaushik uncle. You gave mom the greatest gift... Your kindness through all those years - we will miss you," on an Instagram Story. Kaushik's funeral was held on Thursday.

