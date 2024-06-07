Next Article

Disney+ Hotstar's 'Bad Cop' trailer out

'Bad Cop' trailer: Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah promise suspense, entertainment

By Isha Sharma 02:49 pm Jun 07, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer for its upcoming crime thriller series, Bad Cop, on Friday. The series features actor-director Anurag Kashyap in a villainous role as Kazbe Mama and Gulshan Devaiah in a dual role as identical twins Karan and Arjun. The plot revolves around the intertwined destinies of these characters, with Karan being a cop and Arjun a clever thief.

Trailer

The trailer looks like a fun ride!

The trailer, over two minutes long, offers a quick glimpse into the story which will be dominated by revenge, gore, suspense, and hyperviolence. Devaiah's dual roles will pave the path for confusion, while Kashyap looks promising portraying the role of a dreaded gangster. The highlight of the clip is the usage of the iconic song Bhaag D.K. Bose from Delhi Belly, further amping up the thrill of the trailer.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Character insights

Devaiah on why he chose this role

Devaiah expressed excitement about the series, stating, "Bad Cop is a thrilling story that doesn't pretend to be anything else but entertaining." "What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook." "I had to do a lot of action scenes, which I'd admit wasn't easy at all."

Preparation

How Kashyap prepared for this unique role

Kashyap drew inspiration for his villainous character from Nana Patekar in Parinda and Irrfan Khan in Haasil. "Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role," he said. "I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gory scenes; as opposed to my films. This show has brought to light a very different side of me."

About the show

'Bad Cop' cast and crew details

The crime thriller series, produced by Fremantle India, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21, 2024. Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva, the series is a reimagining of RTL's original namesake German drama, repackaged with Indian flavor. The cast also includes Harleen Sethi as righteous cop Devika, with Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in significant roles.