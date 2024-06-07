Next Article

YouTuber Alex Choi arrested for dangerous stunt

YouTuber arrested in California for shooting fireworks from helicopter

By Isha Sharma 02:45 pm Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Suk Min Choi, a well-known Los Angeles YouTuber who goes by the name Alex Choi, was recently arrested in California. The charges stem from an audacious stunt involving a helicopter, fireworks, and a Lamborghini that allegedly took place last summer on a dry California lakebed. The "crazy stupid" incident was filmed for Choi's YouTube channel which has nearly one million subscribers and is known for its "greatest car shenanigans!"

Charges that stemmed from dangerous fireworks display

Choi is facing charges for allegedly directing a helicopter to shoot fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini, as a part of a video titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks." The 24-year-old YouTuber reportedly pressed a "fire missiles" button while two women were aboard the helicopter. Behind-the-scenes footage shows Choi referring to himself as the coordinator of the shoot, according to an affidavit. The dangerous stunt is believed to have transpired in June 2023. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the process.

'Live version of a video game'

"After shooting what appears to be a live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video. During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot," CNN quoted the US Attorney's Office as saying. Choi's fans are now rallying for his freedom on his Instagram.

Potential consequences for YouTuber's fireworks stunt

Choi has reportedly been charged with "causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft." If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison. The Department of Justice press release revealed that the helicopter was flying close to the ground without necessary filming permits. Notably, Choi likely purchased the fireworks in Nevada due to their illegality in California. The said video seems to have been taken down from his YT channel.

Court proceedings and previous YouTube incidents

Choi made his first court appearance on Thursday in Los Angeles, with his arraignment scheduled for the coming weeks. This case shockingly follows a similar incident last year where another YouTuber deliberately crashed his plane for views and subsequently lied to investigators. The latter incident resulted in a six-month jail sentence after the YouTuber reached a plea deal.