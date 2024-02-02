The heist took place in California, US

Thieves steal 35,000 Pokemon cards worth thousands of dollars

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Feb 02, 202404:20 pm

What's the story A late-night break-in at Tofu's Trading, a popular trading card shop in San Jose, California, led to the theft of nearly 35,000 Pokemon cards. The incident took place around 2:00am local time (3:30pm IST) on January 24, and was caught on the store's security cameras. Amy Simpson, the co-owner and manager, informed ABC7 that three individuals entered through a side door, which was partially obstructed by a fridge. She doesn't think the store was specifically targeted.

Next Article

Action

Thieves' actions captured on surveillance footage

The security footage showed three people with covered faces searching the store. One of them was crawling on the floor to avoid being detected. Tofu's Trading shared an edited version of the video on Instagram, featuring humorous sound effects and graphics mocking the thieves. According to Simpson, the culprits stole Pokemon cards and a cash register but overlooked a special collection of cards set to be launched two days later.

Humor

The burglary footage voiceover was hilarious

In a voiceover over the burglary's video footage, Simpson said, "Guys, we know you're all excited about the releases this week." She also announced the debut date mockingly, announcing, "But they release January 26 on Friday, not 2am on Wednesday."

Value

Stolen items worth tens of thousands of dollars

The stolen items are estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars. In an Instagram post accompanying the amusing video, Tofu's Trading stated, "We had to have some fun after a long stressful day of cleanup, inventory count, police report, insurance filing, and more." Despite the setback, they added, "They can take our products, but they can never take away our love of running a local hobby store in our community."