US company CEO dies in Ramoji Film City freak accident

US company CEO dies in Ramoji Film City freak accident

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:33 pm Jan 20, 202412:33 pm

Indian CEO of US-based firm falls to death at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

The Indian-origin CEO of a United States (US)-based private firm, Vistex, has lost his life in a freak accident during the company's silver jubilee celebrations at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Another company official sustained a serious injury in the incident on Thursday. The CEO, Sanjay Shah, entered an iron cage along with his colleague, which was to be lowered onto the stage from a height when the iron chain supporting it broke, and both of them fell.

Details on accident during silver jubilee event

Vistex had arranged accommodations for its staffers at Ramoji Film City and planned a two-day event to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Speaking to The Times of India, a company official revealed that Shah and the company's President Raju Datla were to be lowered onto the dais using the cage to kickstart the celebrations. Several clips of the incident have also gone viral on social media.

Case registered against Ramoji Film City event management: Police

Regarding the incident, Abdullapurmet Sub-Inspector D Karunakar Reddy revealed Shah and Datla fell from a height of more than 15 feet and landed on the concrete dais. While both were rushed to the hospital after the accident, Shah passed away while undergoing treatment. Datla's condition is said to be critical. Moreover, the police have registered a case against Ramoji Film City's event management authorities based on a complaint by another company official.

More about Vistex, Shah, Datla

Based in the US's Illinois, Vistex specializes in revenue management services and solutions. With 20 offices worldwide and over 2,000 employees, the company's clientele includes several leading brands. Shah, who had founded the firm, also established the Vistex Foundation and the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research at Pennsylvania's Lehigh University. Furthermore, Datla has played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding Vistex's solution delivery capabilities since 2000.