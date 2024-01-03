Iran: Twin blasts near General Qasem Soleimani's memorial kill 100

1/6

World 2 min read

Iran: Twin blasts near General Qasem Soleimani's memorial kill 100

By Chanshimla Varah 07:59 pm Jan 03, 202407:59 pm

Kerman's deputy governor labeled the incident a terrorist attack

Over 100 people were killed and nearly 200 others were injured during a procession commemorating the fourth anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani's assassination in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday. The blasts took place near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque, state broadcaster, Irib, reported. Kerman's deputy governor labeled the incident a "terrorist attack." Meanwhile, Nournews said earlier that "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery."

2/6

Hundreds gathered to honor Soleimani

Soleimani, who was killed in a United States drone strike in Iraq in 2020, held significant power in Iran, second only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, he played a pivotal role in shaping Iranian policy throughout the region. Hundreds of Iranians had gathered at his burial site in Kerman to commemorate Soleimani. No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far.

3/6

Emergency services respond to attack

Iranian state television revealed that two explosions occurred during the event, with local officials attributing them to "terrorist attacks." Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services, earlier confirmed the death toll of 73 and 170 injured. Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent, mentioned that their rapid response teams were working to evacuate the injured but faced difficulties due to crowds blocking roads.

4/6

Trigger warning: Video appears to show several bodies on road

5/6

Blast comes amid tension in the region

The blasts took place amid rising tensions in the region as Israel wages a three-month war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the terrorist group's October 7 attack on Israel. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the war has killed more than 23,000 people. On Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike killed a senior Hamas leader in a Beirut suburb. Israel has not acknowledged or denied involvement, but Hamas and Hezbollah, which controls the area, have blamed Israel and pledged vengeance.

6/6

Who was Soleimani

Soleimani, known as Iran's "shadow commander," oversaw the Quds Force since 1998 and was the brains behind Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria. According to the Pentagon, Soleimani and his troops were "responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more." Former US President Donald Trump, who ordered Soleimani's assassination, described him as "the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world."