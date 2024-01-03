US pastor arrested after trying to deep-fry wife's co-worker's head

1/5

World 2 min read

US pastor arrested after trying to deep-fry wife's co-worker's head

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:00 pm Jan 03, 202406:00 pm

Pastor arrested for trying to push McDonald's worker into deep fryer

In a shocking development from the United States (US), a Christian pastor in North Carolina was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife's co-worker and threatening to put his head in a deep fryer. The accused, identified as Dwayne Waden, was arrested on December 28 after he went into a McDonald's restaurant in High Point, where his wife was training to be a manager.

2/5

Details on assault on McDonald's employee

It is learned that Waden's visit came after he received a call from his wife, who complained that her fellow employees were "disrespecting her." The 57-year-old accused reportedly went behind the counter after arriving and punched a worker numerous times. He then led the worker to the deep fryer and threatened to submerge his head until the victim's colleagues managed to pull the pastor away.

3/5

Victim employee's identity, injuries

The co-worker, identified as Theodore Naquan Garlington, reportedly suffered a "large contusion" on his forehead and right eye as well as scratches on his neck. The employee allegedly decided to have a family member take him to a nearby hospital after the attack, even though emergency services arrived at the High Point McDonald's. Notably, the entire incident was captured on security cameras as well.

4/5

Here's what McDonald's said after attack on employee

In a statement on behalf of the owner of the High Point franchise after the attack, McDonald's said that their employees' and customers' security and safety are top priorities. "Law enforcement was called immediately when this incident occurred, and we will continue to cooperate with the authorities on this matter," the multinational fast food chain further added.

5/5

Arrest of pastor and charges against him

According to The Guardian, the High Point Police arrested Waden just a few days before the department was set to host a "coffee with a cop event" at the same McDonald's. A High Point police spokesperson said the event is scheduled for January 9 and will go ahead as planned. Reports also confirmed that Waden was charged with assault and battery and was released on a $1,000 bond later.