Cause of Indian-origin family's death in US revealed

By Riya Baibhawi 03:41 pm Jan 03, 202403:41 pm

An investigation into their deaths is underway

A murder-suicide involving an Indian-origin affluent family in Massachusetts has been confirmed after examining autopsy results. Last month, the family—comprising Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife Teena Kamal, 54, and their college-aged daughter Arianna Kamal, 18—was found dead in their US$5 million mansion in Dover. Police had discovered a gun near Rakesh's corpse. Teena and Rakesh ran a now-defunct education systems company, EduNova. They filed for bankruptcy in September 2022, listing between US$1 million and US$10 million in liabilities.

Autopsy results reveal homicide and self-inflicted gunshot wounds

According to the Norfolk District Attorney, the autopsies concluded that Teena and Arianna were homicide victims due to gunshot wounds. Rakesh's death, on the other hand, resulted from a "gunshot wound consistent with being self-inflicted." It said that the final autopsy report will be available in the coming weeks. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office also concluded that the family of four died on December 28 on United States (US) territory.

Unregistered firearm found, investigation continues

Investigators disclosed that the gun found with Rakesh matches a .40 caliber Glock 22, but full forensic and ballistics testing of the weapon is still ongoing. Interestingly, the gun was not registered to Rakesh, and he lacked the required license for ownership. The Massachusetts State Police have sought help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to trace the firearm's origin. Dover and the Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the incident.

Domestic violence case confirmed

Last week, it was confirmed by the investigators that the incident was a case of domestic violence, with the police saying that no outside parties were involved. Notably, there were no prior reports of domestic violence or harassment. The police also said that the area of the family's residence was secure and one of the richest in the state.

Family was in financial trouble

According to the New York Post, the family bought the mansion in 2019, and it was worth an estimated US$5.45 million. The house, however, went into foreclosure a year ago and was sold for US$3 million. The 19,000-square-foot estate, boasting 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, was bought for US$4 million, as per government records. Online records showed that Rakesh and Teena were facing financial troubles before the alleged murder-suicide.