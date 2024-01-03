Death toll nears 70 in Japan earthquake, search operations continue

World

By Snehadri Sarkar

At least 64 people lost their lives in Monday's earthquake

At least 64 people lost their lives in Monday's devastating earthquake of 7.5 magnitude that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in Japan, reported Kyodo News. Search and rescue operations are underway, but rubble and severed roads are impeding them in several earthquake-hit regions, it added. While the quake caused structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, the full extent of the disaster is still unknown.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, the island nation was struck by an earthquake centered about 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima with an estimated depth of 16 kilometers. It was the highest level of seven on Japan's seismic intensity scale. For context, a level-seven quake makes it impossible for individuals to stand. The 7.6-magnitude quake triggered the country's first major tsunami warning since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which had about 18,500 people declared dead or missing.

Heavy rains and landslides threaten rescue efforts

On the other hand, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of potential mudslides as sporadic rainfall is expected through Thursday in quake-hit regions. The nation's Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) were set to deploy helicopters to provide supplies to cut-off areas, with local authorities urging the Japanese government to send forces for a disaster relief mission.

Japanese PM to mobilize more resources in quake-hit zones

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government was strengthening its response to the earthquake and vowed support for people suffering from the disaster. While pledging to prioritize saving lives, Kishida revealed that the number of SDF personnel to be mobilized in disaster zones has increased to 2,000. The PM further confirmed that the SDF and police will more than double the number of rescue dogs to accelerate relief work.

Latest visuals of rescue work in Japan

Passenger plane collided with Coast Guard aircraft in Tokyo

In a separate incident, a Japan Airlines plane with nearly 400 passengers caught fire as it landed on a runway at Tokyo﻿'s Haneda airport on Tuesday. According to reports, the blaze erupted after the airline's Airbus A350 collided with a Coast Guard aircraft. While five crew members on the latter were killed, all passengers and other crew members on the passenger plane were evacuated successfully.