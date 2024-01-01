Japan: 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits central region; tsunami warning issued

1/7

World 2 min read

Japan: 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits central region; tsunami warning issued

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Jan 01, 202402:38 pm

Japan hit by 7.6-magnitude earthquake

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan, along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures, on Monday (local time), according to reports. However, no damage or causality has been reported so far. Following a series of strong tremors, the Japan Meteorological Agency reportedly issued a tsunami warning along the coastal areas of these prefectures.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Lying on the western edge of the Ring of Fire, the archipelago is one of the most tectonically active places on Earth. In 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami in northern Japan, leaving around 18,500 people dead. It also melted three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant, posing a threat of contamination.

3/7

Weather services ask people to flee to safer places

Per state-run broadcaster NHK TV, Japan's weather department asked people to flee to high land or on top of a nearby building to avoid high torrents of water that were predicted to reach up to 5 meters. "All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground," it reported, saying that the earthquake first hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (local time).

4/7

Nuclear power plants safe after quakes: Reports

The area affected by the earthquake includes a nuclear plant. However, no irregularities have been detected at any plants following the quakes, per The Guardian. Nuclear plant operator Tepco was checking these facilities in the region, according to the company's post on its official X handle. The quake, which struck on New Year's Day, was also felt in Tokyo and across the Kanto area.

5/7

First tsunami waves hit Japan

Meanwhile, a 1.2-meter tsunami was confirmed to have arrived in Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture. A much higher tsunami of five meters was forecast to hit Noto in the same region, the country's meteorological agency said. According to the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, dangerous tsunami waves were possible within 300 kilometers (190 miles) of the quake's epicenter along the coasts of Japan.

6/7

Video from Hagiura Bridge in Toyama

7/7

Japan witnessed deadliest earthquake in 2011

To recall, Japan was hit by its most powerful earthquake on March 11, 2011. The epicenter of the earthquake was beneath the North Pacific, approximately 130 kilometers east of Sendai on Honshu Island. The Tohoku earthquake gave rise to a tsunami, with a maximum wave height of nearly 40 meters. This also wiped out 123,000 houses and damaged a million more.