Japan's SLIM Moon lander to launch tomorrow: Know mission objectives

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 06, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

The previous launch attempt was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions (Photo credit: ISAS/JAXA)

Japan is set to launch its SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) mission. It will aim to soft-land on the Moon, specifically in the vicinity of a small crater named Shioli in the lunar equatorial region. The launch will happen from Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Japan on September 7, at 5:12am IST. SLIM was originally scheduled to liftoff in the last week of August but unfavorable weather conditions caused a delay.

"Moon Sniper" aims for precise lunar landing

Dubbed the "Moon Sniper," SLIM is designed to execute a precise landing within 100 meters of its planned site near the Shioli crater. If successful, it will be Japan's first successful lunar landing. Weighing approximately 200kg, the small spacecraft will enable scientists to study the lunar surface in greater detail, thanks to its precision landing capabilities. The lander is designed with high-resolution cameras and an image-processing algorithm that will allow it to pick an optimal landing spot.

SLIM's potential impact on space exploration

If SLIM manages to pull off a precise lunar landing, it would mark a major milestone not just for lunar exploration but also for planetary studies. Precision landings could allow access to scientifically interesting locations, allowing scientists to land at desired locations rather than merely where it is convenient. SLIM's architecture has the potential to revolutionize space studies through lighter exploration systems while being economical.

Another mission will be launched along with SLIM

Alongside the lunar mission, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to launch XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) to observe some of the most energetic objects in the universe, including galactic clusters and black holes. The missions will take off aboard an H-2A rocket, which has been developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). This particular rocket has proven its reliability, with 45 successful launches out of 46 attempts.

