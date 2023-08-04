Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Orbit Injection to happen tomorrow around 7pm
August 04, 2023 | 02:39 pm 1 min read
Chandrayaan-3 is just a few steps away from creating history. The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of its journey to the Moon, said the Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO). The next operation for the mission, Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), will happen on August 5, around 7pm. If everything goes well, Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing near the Moon's south pole on August 23.
The mission will land on the Moon on August 23
