Amazon sale: Get iPhone 14 at its lowest price ever

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 01:49 pm 1 min read

The iPhone 14 is protected by 'Ceramic Shield' glass

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at its lowest-ever price since launch, making it a fantastic opportunity for those looking to buy the premium handset. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is offering a 16% discount, slashing the handset's price to Rs. 66,999 as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 79,900. Customers can also take advantage of exchange and bank offers for additional discounts.

No-cost EMI is also applicable

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Amazon's exchange offer during the Great Freedom Festival sale is a win-win. It will help cut the cost of your new phone. The e-commerce site is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 54,950 on the iPhone 14. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 bank discount and no-cost EMI benefits.

Check out the device's highlights

The iPhone 14 gets a notch for a selfie camera and Face ID. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nits peak brightness. At the back, it packs a 12MP (OIS) main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it features a 12MP camera. The phone uses an A15 Bionic chipset and ships with iOS 16.