Budget-friendly Redmi 12 5G goes on sale: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 12:59 pm 2 min read

Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 off on 4GB and 6GB trims (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi 12 5G is now up for grabs. It stands out as one of the most affordable 5G phones in India. The device starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models cost Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. The handset offers good specifications for its price but should you consider it? Let's find out.

Here are the highlights of the device

The Redmi 12 5G has a top-centered punch-hole, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a headphone jack, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is IP53-rated for dust and water resistance. It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550-nits brightness, and 240Hz response rate. The device packs 50MP main and 2MP macro cameras. It has an 8MP front camera.

A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC is at the helm

The Redmi 12 5G is backed by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It boots Android 13-based MIUI 14. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. A 22.5W Type-C charger is included in the box.

Should you consider the Redmi 12 5G?

If you're searching for a budget-friendly 5G phone, the Redmi 12 5G is a solid choice. Its specifications and performance are quite respectable for the price. The device offers a decent display, good photography features, fluid performance, the latest OS, and a long-lasting battery. It is an attractive option for users planning to upgrade to a 5G phone without breaking the bank.