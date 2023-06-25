Technology

OnePlus Nord 3's India launch soon; design and prices leaked

OnePlus Nord 3's India launch soon; design and prices leaked

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 3 will be equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up for the release of its latest Nord series smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord 3, in the Indian market. Ahead of its official debut, the device has appeared in a hands-on video, which reveals its design in full glory. Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the pricing for the device. Here's what we can expect from the handset.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord 3 could be a rebranded version of the Ace 2V, which was introduced in China earlier this year. Upon its launch, the handset will compete against the likes of POCO F5, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone (2), and others in the mid-range segment. The handset is expected to be well received in India, given the popularity of the Nord line-up.

The handset will boast a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, a power button and ​an Alert Slider on the left, a volume rocker on the right, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. The phone will have a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,450-nits peak brightness.

A 50MP (OIS) primary camera is likely to be onboard

The OnePlus Nord 3 will have two circular protrusions housing three camera sensors, along with dual LED flash modules. It may offer a 50MP (OIS) IMX890 main, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it'll house a 16MP camera.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset will be at the helm

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be backed by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to debut in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB trims. It will boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS, and house a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 80W Type-C fast-charging. The 5G phone will also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS, among other connectivity options.

OnePlus Nord 3: Pricing and availability

According to Yadav, the OnePlus Nord 3 will cost Rs. 32,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. Its upper-end 16GB/256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 36,999. The phone is anticipated to launch on July 5, with Nord CE 3 and Nord Buds 2r earbuds.