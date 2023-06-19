Technology

How iQOO Neo 7 Pro will fare against OnePlus 11R

Written by Akash Pandey June 19, 2023 | 03:37 pm 3 min read

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3

iQOO will introduce the Neo 7 Pro in the Indian market on July 4. Earlier today, the brand confirmed that the phone will use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which puts it on par with the flagship-killer OnePlus 11R. Let's have a quick comparison between them to check if Neo 7 Pro is worth waiting for, or should you get the 11R.

OnePlus 11R is equipped with an Alert Slider

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is touted to be a rebranded China-specific Neo 7 Racing Edition which offers a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to OnePlus 11R. However, the latter also gets an Alert Slider. The Neo 7 Pro will be marginally slimmer (8.5mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (197g v/s 204g) than the 11R.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a brighter display

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ E5 AMOLED screen, whereas OnePlus 11R has a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Neo 7 Pro will support up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 360Hz touch response rate, similar to 11R. However, it'll get a marginally brighter (1,500-nits v/s 1,450-nits) screen than the OnePlus model.

Neo 7 Pro will share camera arrangement with the 11R

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will feature a 50MP (OIS) primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens, along with an LED flash. Up front, it will feature a 16MP camera. A similar front and rear camera arrangement is seen on OnePlus 11R too.

The OnePlus 11R offers more RAM

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, akin to OnePlus 11R. As per leaker Mukul Sharma, the iQOO model will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Contrarily, the 11R comes in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB trims. The Neo 7 Pro will house a 5,000mAh battery similar to 11R, but with faster (120W v/s 100W) charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Price and availability

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro may debut at around Rs. 35,000 for its base 8GB/128GB variant, making it cheaper than the OnePlus 11R, which costs Rs. 39,999 for the same configuration. The device will launch on July 4 in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colors.

Should you wait for the iQOO Neo 7 Pro?

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a solid competitor against the OnePlus 11R. In addition to being more reasonably priced, it'll also have new-age connectivity standards, a dedicated cooling system, dual X-axis linear motors for strong and crisp haptics, and a dedicated chipset for graphics enhancements. If you're planning to get 11R, wait till the Neo 7 Pro's pricing is revealed.