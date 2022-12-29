Technology

Xiaomi's smart fish tank allows you to feed fish remotely

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 29, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

The Mijia Smart Fish Tank is now open to crowdfunding via the Xiaomi mall (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has made its Mijia Smart Fish Tank available for crowdfunding via the Xiaomi Mall. The fish tank retails at CNY 399 (approximately Rs. 4,700) but the crowdfunding price is CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,000). According to the company, you can go up to six months without having to replace the water in the tank and can remotely feed the fish.

The tank has a 20-liter capacity

The Mijia Smart Fish Tank has a 16:9 wide ratio and weighs approximately 7.3kg. It includes a feeder tank, a self-cleaning and anti-clogging water pump, a temperature sensor, and a 5-layer professional-grade compartmental module back filter system to reduce the frequency of changing the water. There is also a side suction pump which makes it easy to drain water.

The fish tank measures 295mm in height

The Mijia Smart Fish Tank measures 446mm in length, 246mm in width, and 295mm in height. It has a 23W power rating with a 20-liter capacity. It is suitable for housing 10-15 adult fish with a size of 5-6 cm, 6-9 adult fish with a size of 6-8 cm, or 3-5 adult fish with a size of 8-12 cm.

There are several light modes in the tank

The Mijia Smart Fish Tank is equipped with full-color eco-friendly light with 24 white LED beads and 16 full-color RGB beads. It comes with several lighting options such as white light, night light, and so on. The light mode offers deep blue light with a wavelength of 450nm and deep red light with a wavelength of 640nm to modulate growth.

The Mijia app provides remote access to the fish tank

Notably, the fish tank can be operated via the Mijia app. Even if you are away, you can still control the quantity and the duration of the feed via the app. The lighting conditions and water flow in the tank can also be regulated.