Technology

ISRO completes Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) of Chandrayaan-3

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 07:47 pm 2 min read

Soft landing on Moon will be carried out on August 23

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out a critical operation on Chandrayaan-3. The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) managed the spacecraft's speed and placed it in a stable orbit around the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 will now make a soft landing near the Moon's south pole on August 23, marking a major milestone for India's space program. Read on for more.

India set to join the elite lunar landing club

Chandrayaan-3 has already hit several key milestones, including entering the translunar orbit on August 1 after completing five Earth-bound maneuvers. Now, its successful landing on the Moon would ensure its ability to carry out numerous scientific investigations using various payloads. This mission will be a significant achievement, making India one of the few nations to have managed a controlled landing on the Moon.

Speed control was key to the mission's success

One of the primary factors behind the mission's success was controlling Chandrayaan-3's speed during the LOI operation. The failure would have resulted in serious repercussions. The spacecraft would have either crashed into the Moon or been propelled far away due to Earth's gravitational forces. Precise speed control was essential to ensure Chandrayaan-3 is captured by the Moon's gravity and placed into a stable orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 has 8 payloads onboard

Chandrayaan-3 carries eight payloads, including one provided by NASA itself. These instruments will investigate the near-surface plasma activities on the Moon through various tests. They will also examine the thermo-physical behavior of the lunar surface and the usefulness of the lunar soil. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will serve as a foundation for ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions.