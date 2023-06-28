ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission to launch on July 13
June 28, 2023 | 06:15 pm 1 min read
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission. The launch is scheduled for 2:30PM IST on July 13 from Sriharihota. It will be ISRO's third mission to the Moon, a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2 which took off in 2019. Among the key objectives of the upcoming expedition would be safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
