This is how Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will look like

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might get a telephoto sensor (Photo credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

Samsung might unveil its Galaxy S23 FE handset on July 26, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 models. In the latest development, renders of the upcoming device have been leaked courtesy of Smartprix and tipster @OnLeaks. The pictures suggest that it will have a punch-hole display, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a triple rear camera setup.

Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy S21 FE, and shall be visually similar to the Galaxy A54 model. The upcoming device is expected to offer flagship specifications at an affordable price, including a telephoto snapper and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. If priced competitively, it should witness decent sales in our market.

It will sport a 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have an edge-to-edge screen with a centered punch-hole, a significant bottom bezel, and in-display fingerprint scanner. There will be a volume rocker and a power button on the right side, and three protruding camera sensors on the back. The device might sport a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It might get a 50MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will house a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP sensor, along with an LED flash. The details about the other snappers are yet to be disclosed.

It should support 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device should boot Android 13 OS, and house a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the handset should include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, was launched at Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration.